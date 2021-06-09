PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

