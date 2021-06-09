PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Stock Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

PQG stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.