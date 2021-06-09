PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.