PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3610235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

