PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $501,108.76 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. 76,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

