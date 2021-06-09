Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

