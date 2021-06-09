Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of CareTrust REIT worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

