Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

