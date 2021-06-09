Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

