Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 409,744 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -175.27 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

