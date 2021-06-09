Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,660 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $3,449,325 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.