Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.