ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,285,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,964. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

