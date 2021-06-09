Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 317,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.10. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 724.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 130.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

