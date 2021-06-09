PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

