PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $105.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the lowest is $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,846. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

