PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $58.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.46.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

