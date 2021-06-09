PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further received a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, e-commerce sales momentum continued. Reduced promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. Management raised its fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings view. However, the company is likely to incur operating losses of nearly $20 million related to the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business in the first half of the fiscal year. Also, the North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

