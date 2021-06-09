Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

