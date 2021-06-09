Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.