Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered by Analyst

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued on Sunday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

