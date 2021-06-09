Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $158.73. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.