Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $293.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $294.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

