Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Decreased by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,347. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $18,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

