Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of AMBA opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

