Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised by Analyst

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.07.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Below by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.