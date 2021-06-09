Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

