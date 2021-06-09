QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.