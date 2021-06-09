QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

