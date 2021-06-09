QLC Chain (QLC) Tops One Day Volume of $584,483.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $584,483.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00218587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00206950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.78 or 0.01383623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.93 or 0.99906194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

