QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $131,380.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00930584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.09246374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00049491 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

