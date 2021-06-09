Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,940.36.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$286.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

