Questor Technology Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QST. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$48.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.79.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

