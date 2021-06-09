QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $181,932.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00946006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.13 or 0.09270243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049701 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

