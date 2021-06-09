QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 94% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00913027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.40 or 0.08968798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

