Rabbit token (RBT) Trading Down 43.2% Over Last Week

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Rabbit token has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One Rabbit token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rabbit token has a total market capitalization of $272,060.98 and approximately $53,026.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00233606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00211228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.01280366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,353.40 or 0.99586365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rabbit token Coin Profile

Rabbit token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. Rabbit token’s official Twitter account is @RabbitPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Rabbit token

