RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.
NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 239,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.