RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 239,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.