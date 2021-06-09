Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

