Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

NYSE:AYI opened at $188.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.48.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

