Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

