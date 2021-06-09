Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

