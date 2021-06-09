Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

