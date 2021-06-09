Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.