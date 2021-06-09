Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.99 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

