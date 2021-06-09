Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,886 Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 523 shares of company stock valued at $42,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

