Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $284,745.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00061578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00209885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.79 or 0.01281142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,226.27 or 0.99853380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

