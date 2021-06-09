Raymond James Raises Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

ADZN stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,052. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.81 million and a P/E ratio of -46.00.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.