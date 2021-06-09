Raze Network Price Down 27.1% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $583,869.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00234325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00213853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.01270431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.17 or 1.00290140 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

