Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading 1.2% Higher

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 5,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

