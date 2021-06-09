Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 164,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,881,177.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00.

RDFN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 333.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5,218.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.